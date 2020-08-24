NorthRock Partners LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 145.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,182,000 after buying an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,096,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,548 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 56,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,916. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

