NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $311,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,366.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,130 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,779. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Cowen cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $155.80. 99,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,193,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.16 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $159.47.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.