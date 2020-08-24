NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $707,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,739,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 181.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.54. 44,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

