NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.52. The stock had a trading volume of 87,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,155. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

