NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,609,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $82.25. 13,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,193. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

