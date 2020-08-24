NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 677 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.17. 1,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,429. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

