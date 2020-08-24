NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,360 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

ADP stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,695. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average of $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

