NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,563 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 246,979 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,614,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,827,000 after acquiring an additional 190,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after buying an additional 152,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 171.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after buying an additional 118,757 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,683,000 after buying an additional 95,322 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.72. 434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,495. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.08.

