NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after buying an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.62. 29,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,535. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average of $195.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

