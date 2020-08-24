NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,804,000 after purchasing an additional 350,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,502,000 after acquiring an additional 418,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 113.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,502,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

CPB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.18. 7,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.