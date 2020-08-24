NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 13,690 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 62.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.84. 493,211 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54.

