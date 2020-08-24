NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 286 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.