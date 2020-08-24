NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 5,975 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,103. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

