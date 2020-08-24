NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 7,026 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.53. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

