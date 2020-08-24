NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $213,000 Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in CoStar Group by 405.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.25.

CoStar Group stock traded up $13.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $846.79. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,160. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $766.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.40. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

