NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.41. The company has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $209.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

