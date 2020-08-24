NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,354,000 after purchasing an additional 420,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.85. 14,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,554. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

