NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $9,611,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,011. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.31 and its 200-day moving average is $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.