Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 28.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 356.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.76. 17,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,883. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.