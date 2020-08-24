Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE JSD opened at $12.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSD. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.