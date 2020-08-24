Odyssey (OCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.61 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00130364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.05 or 0.01675759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00192260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00158750 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Upbit, Kucoin, LBank, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Bittrex, FCoin, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

