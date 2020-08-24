Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.03

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.03 and last traded at $108.03, with a volume of 3841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after buying an additional 1,093,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after buying an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after buying an additional 834,383 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21,449.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after buying an additional 792,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $25,170,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

