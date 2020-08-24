Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $22,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Paypal by 340.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,155. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.37. 190,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.02. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

