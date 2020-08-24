Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 18.5% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 40.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $6.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,920,714. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

