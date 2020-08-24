Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $455,454,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 109.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,988,000 after buying an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after buying an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,516,000 after buying an additional 426,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.