Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $15.57 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $160,433,000. Finally, Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,003,000 after purchasing an additional 930,581 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.38. 600,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,866,229. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

