Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $21.74 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $507.98. The stock had a trading volume of 291,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.83 and its 200 day moving average is $327.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $512.35. The stock has a market cap of $313.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

