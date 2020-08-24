Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $30.17 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,495 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.43. 299,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,115,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.