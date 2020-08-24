Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $30.61 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,803 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after acquiring an additional 658,471 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,496,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,826,000 after acquiring an additional 216,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.72. 188,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

