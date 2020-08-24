Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,113. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.