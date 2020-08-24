Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. 1,017,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,724,284. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

