Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 94,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,241. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.