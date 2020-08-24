Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 15,215 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 71.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,946. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.17. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.