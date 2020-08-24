Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 69,799 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 183.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,799 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

