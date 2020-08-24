Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 17,306 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,306 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.59 on Monday, hitting $234.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

