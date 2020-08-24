Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,335 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,863 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,651,000 after acquiring an additional 949,353 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after acquiring an additional 910,939 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,022,000 after acquiring an additional 558,730 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,238. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

