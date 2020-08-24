Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 30,172 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,172 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after buying an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816,078. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

