Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,545 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,808 shares of company stock worth $52,570,861 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.68. 91,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,784. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

