Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 96,129 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,129 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $38,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $283.27. 2,176,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,249,354. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $282.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

