Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,602 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.38. 283,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,470,726. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of -210.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

