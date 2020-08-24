Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 629,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,601,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

