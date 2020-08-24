Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $10.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $418.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $429.92. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

