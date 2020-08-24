Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $14.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.