Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) CEO Purchases $247,158.00 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) CEO Craig Packer purchased 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $247,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Craig Packer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Craig Packer purchased 20,433 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 304,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 72,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

