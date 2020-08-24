Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Receives $14.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

ORCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 35,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $456,250.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,214,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,254,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $37,113.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,783,344 shares in the company, valued at $543,776,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,117 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,852. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

