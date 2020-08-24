Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 27,320 Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $4,128,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 405,193 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,419,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 39.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,048,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 297,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,972. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. CICC Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

