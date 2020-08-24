Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 381.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 78,560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 89.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 85,861 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of American Finance Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,000. American Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.