Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,890 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $475,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FORM traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORM. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

