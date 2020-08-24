Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PACV opened at $1.05 on Friday. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

Read More: Tariff

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.