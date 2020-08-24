Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $269.33 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.06 and a 200 day moving average of $216.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total transaction of $3,051,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 944,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,206,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $185,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

